KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,750 UP 200
LG Uplus 13,650 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,500 UP 400
KT&G 79,000 0
DHICO 20,950 UP 550
Doosanfc 48,000 0
LG Display 24,700 UP 100
Kangwonland 24,200 UP 150
NAVER 376,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 114,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 667,000 UP 24,000
KIWOOM 107,000 0
DSME 22,950 DN 100
HDSINFRA 6,990 DN 90
DWEC 5,870 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,500 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 379,500 DN 8,000
DongwonF&B 194,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 38,500 DN 50
LGH&H 1,104,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 618,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 88,200 UP 3,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,900 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,250 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 139,500 UP 1,500
Celltrion 198,500 UP 500
Huchems 22,800 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 DN 400
KIH 79,800 DN 900
GS 39,400 UP 300
CJ CGV 25,150 UP 100
LIG Nex1 69,100 UP 500
Fila Holdings 35,850 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,350 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,920 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 22,750 DN 350
SK Innovation 248,000 UP 9,500
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 2nd straight day amid tighter antivirus curbs
Over 1,000 file suit against gov't over vaccine pass