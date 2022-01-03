Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 January 03, 2022

POONGSAN 31,700 UP 550
KBFinancialGroup 55,300 UP 300
Hansae 21,900 DN 50
Youngone Corp 44,150 UP 500
CSWIND 65,200 DN 500
GKL 13,200 UP 50
KOLON IND 71,500 UP 600
HanmiPharm 285,000 UP 9,000
Meritz Financial 45,500 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 8,390 DN 10
emart 150,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY409 50 UP1250
KOLMAR KOREA 40,200 DN 50
PIAM 54,800 DN 300
HANJINKAL 62,200 UP 800
DoubleUGames 59,200 UP 1,300
CUCKOO 18,750 DN 400
COSMAX 87,300 DN 100
MANDO 62,900 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 911,000 UP 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,600 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,800 DN 50
Netmarble 127,500 UP 2,500
KRAFTON 460,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53600 DN100
ORION 104,000 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,850 UP 850
BGF Retail 143,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 148,500 DN 500
HDC-OP 23,700 UP 800
HYOSUNG TNC 524,000 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 574,000 DN 22,000
SKBS 229,500 UP 4,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,800 UP 100
KakaoBank 59,100 UP 100
HYBE 350,500 UP 1,500
SK ie technology 164,500 DN 3,500
DL E&C 122,500 UP 3,500
kakaopay 176,500 UP 2,000
SKSQUARE 66,500 UP 100
(END)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!