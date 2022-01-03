GM Korea's Dec. sales dip 71 pct on chip shortages
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Monday its sales tumbled 71 percent last month from a year earlier as chip shortages continued to disrupt its production.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 13,531 vehicles in December, sharply down from 46,717 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 73 percent on-year to 2,519 units last month from 9,259, and exports also dropped 71 percent to 11,012 from 37,458 over the cited period, it said.
For the whole of 2021, its auto sales declined 36 percent to 237,044 from 368,453 a year earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
