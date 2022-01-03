S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 3, 2022
All News 16:33 January 03, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.363 1.350 +1.3
2-year TB 1.710 1.675 +3.5
3-year TB 1.855 1.798 +5.7
10-year TB 2.325 2.250 +7.5
2-year MSB 1.693 1.653 +4.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.460 2.415 +4.5
91-day CD 1.300 1.290 +1.0
(END)
