Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
------------------------------
(2nd LD) Weekend border crosser identified as N. Korean defector: S. Korea's military
SEOUL -- The man who crossed the eastern inter-Korean border into North Korea over the weekend was found to be a North Korean defector, an official at South Korea's defense ministry said Monday.
Citing surveillance footage, the official said the man is the 30-something defector who had also used an eastern front-line route to reach the South in November 2020 but stressed no evidence of espionage has been found.
------------------------------
2 omicron-linked deaths reported in S. Korea: officials
GWANGJU -- Two deaths in connection with the omicron variant of the coronavirus were reported in South Korea on Monday, reportedly the first deaths in the country linked to the highly transmissible variant, officials said.
Health authorizes in Gwangju, 329 kilometers south of Seoul, said two recently deceased coronavirus patients in the city, both in their 90s, have posthumously tested positive for the omicron variant.
------------------------------
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
SEOUL -- Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS has fully recovered from the new coronavirus and been released from isolation, his agency said Monday.
"Suga was released from isolation at noon as he was confirmed to have fully recovered from COVID-19," Big Hit Music said on the agency's fan community platform Weverse.
------------------------------
Finance minister sees urgent need to stabilize inflation, housing market
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Monday the government needs to mobilize all available policy means to tame inflationary pressure and stabilize the housing market in the new year.
Hong also said the country will prioritize supporting small merchants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and vulnerable people and strengthen social safety nets.
------------------------------
(LEAD) PPP overhauls leadership, campaign as Yoon's support drops
SEOUL -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Monday promised a sweeping overhaul of its campaign committee and shed a feminist politician unpopular among young male voters as the party scrambled to stop the declining support of its presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol.
The party's floor leader, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, and its chief policymaker, Rep. Kim Do-eup, also offered to leave their positions in a demonstration of their commitment to overhauling the campaign plagued by factional feuding.
------------------------------
Lee, Yoon vow to upgrade S. Korea's financial market
SEOUL -- Leading presidential candidates on Monday vowed to dispel the undervaluation of local stocks as they promoted their election pledges to upgrade the country's financial market.
Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) introduced their plans for investors as they attended a New Year opening ceremony of the Korea Exchange in Seoul.
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 2nd straight day amid tighter antivirus curbs
-
Over 1,000 file suit against gov't over vaccine pass