K League runners-up Ulsan lose 2 key players to rival clubs

Yoon, the most valuable player at the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, rejoined Jeju United after two seasons away. The 31-year-old spent three seasons with Jeju, from 2013 to 2015, before spending parts of two seasons in China. He was back with Jeju by 2017 and stayed with them until 2019, save for a stint in the military club Sangju Sangmu in between.

