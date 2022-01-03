K League runners-up Ulsan lose 2 key players to rival clubs
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football runners-up Ulsan Hyundai FC lost two key players on Monday, with midfielder Yoon Bitgaram and defender Hong Chul moving to rival clubs.
Yoon, the most valuable player at the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, rejoined Jeju United after two seasons away. The 31-year-old spent three seasons with Jeju, from 2013 to 2015, before spending parts of two seasons in China. He was back with Jeju by 2017 and stayed with them until 2019, save for a stint in the military club Sangju Sangmu in between.
Yoon joined Ulsan as a free agent before the 2020 season, and helped them to the AFC title in December that year.
He has appeared in 335 matches in the K League 1 so far, with 54 goals and 46 assists.
"I have so many fond memories of playing for Jeju and I am glad to be back," Yoon said. "I want to do anything I can to help the team and show my appreciation for Jeju fans' love and support."
Jeju United were among the surprise teams of 2021, finishing fourth in the K League 1 immediately after earning a promotion from the K League 2. Their striker Joo Min-kyu won the league scoring title with 22 goals and the addition of Yoon, one of the league's premier playmakers, should only bolster their offense.
Hong Chul, a veteran left back and a staple on the national team, is moving to Daegu FC. The well-traveled defender is now on to his fifth K League club since his debut in 2010.
Hong has played in 306 K League matches and has scored 14 goals with 42 assists. He is best known for his ability to create offense from the left flank with speed and sharp crosses.
Ulsan have finished behind Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors for the league title in each of the past two years.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 2nd straight day amid tighter antivirus curbs
-
Over 1,000 file suit against gov't over vaccine pass