Today in Korean history
Jan. 5
1953 -- South Korean President Rhee Syng-man expresses his intention to resume diplomatic relations with Japan after meeting with the country's Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida.
1982 -- South Korea lifts nighttime curfew after 37 years.
2003 -- South Korea and Russia agree to cooperate to solve the North Korean nuclear issue in a peaceful manner.
2017 -- Choi Soon-sil, a longtime friend and confidante of former President Park Geun-hye, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in her first formal hearing on a string of corruption charges in connection with an influence-peddling scandal that ultimately led to Park's ousting on March 10.
2018 -- South and North Korea agree to hold high-level talks to discuss Pyongyang's potential participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and ways to improve ties.
(END)
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Injunction against 'Snowdrop' dismissed, allowing broadcast of controversial show
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
-
(2nd LD) Weekend border crosser identified as N. Korean defector: S. Korea's military
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 3rd day amid lingering omicron woes
-
(6th LD) Main opposition campaign leaders offer to resign en masse as Yoon's support drops
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends