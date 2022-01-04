1,237 Seoul students test positive for COVID-19 in past week
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- A total of 1,237 students in Seoul have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, showing a downward trend as many schools began winter vacation, officials said Tuesday.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, the number of virus cases among kindergartners and elementary, middle and high school students between Dec. 27 and Sunday was down 642 from 1,879 tallied the previous week.
The proportion of in-class infections also decreased to 21.2 percent, or 262 cases, from 26.2 percent, or 492 cases, over the same period.
The office added 107 school employees tested positive for the virus last week.
By school types, elementary schools reported 16.9 infection cases per 100,000 students, followed by middle schools at 15.6 cases and kindergartens at 10.9 cases. High schools reported 8.4 cases among first and second graders and 3.1 cases among seniors.
COVID-19 infections among Seoul students will likely further decline as more schools are set to begin winter vacation this week.
