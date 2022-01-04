Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 January 04, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-6 Sunny 0

Incheon -1/-5 Sunny 0

Suwon 02/-6 Sunny 0

Cheongju 03/-4 Sunny 10

Daejeon 04/-4 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 02/-10 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-2 Sunny 0

Jeonju 05/-1 Sunny 10

Gwangju 06/00 Cloudy 30

Jeju 10/05 Cloudy 30

Daegu 06/-1 Cloudy 20

Busan 09/01 Cloudy 10

