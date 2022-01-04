Tuesday's weather forecast
SEOUL, Jan. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-6 Sunny 0
Incheon -1/-5 Sunny 0
Suwon 02/-6 Sunny 0
Cheongju 03/-4 Sunny 10
Daejeon 04/-4 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 02/-10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-2 Sunny 0
Jeonju 05/-1 Sunny 10
Gwangju 06/00 Cloudy 30
Jeju 10/05 Cloudy 30
Daegu 06/-1 Cloudy 20
Busan 09/01 Cloudy 10
