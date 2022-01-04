Seoul stocks edge down on weak tech, bio
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened a tad lower Tuesday, led by losses in tech and bio heavyweights.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.37 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,986.4 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.39 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 1.33 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 1.32 percent.
Among gainers, leading automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.31 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,195 won to the U.S. dollar, down 3.2 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Weekend border crosser identified as N. Korean defector: S. Korea's military
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 2nd straight day amid tighter antivirus curbs