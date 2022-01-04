Military reports 21 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:12 January 04, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 21 additional COVID-19 cases, including 20 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,332.
Of the new cases, 14 are from the Army, four from the Air Force, two from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, and one from the Navy.
Currently, 224 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,527 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
