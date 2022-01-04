Construction contracts gain 12.2 pct in Q3
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The value of construction contracts in South Korea climbed more than 12 percent in the third quarter of 2021 thanks mainly to increased private projects, government data showed Tuesday.
Civilian and public works contracts in Asia's fourth-largest economy were valued at 65.2 trillion won (US$54.6 billion) in the July-September period, up 12.2 percent from a year ago, according to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
Private deals swelled 12.9 percent on-year to 55 trillion won, and public-sector contracts expanded 8.9 percent.
Building contracts increased 8.6 percent from a year ago during the three-month period, and civil-engineering deals surged 32.4 percent.
The value of contracts won by the top 50 industry players edged up 0.8 percent on-year to 25.3 trillion won in the third quarter.
Construction contracts in the capital Seoul and its adjacent Gyeonggi Province went up 10.3 percent, and those in the remainder of the country increased 14 percent, according to the data.
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Weekend border crosser identified as N. Korean defector: S. Korea's military
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 2nd straight day amid tighter antivirus curbs