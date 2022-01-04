Seoul's daily COVID-19 cases under 1,000 for 2nd straight day
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday remained under 1,000 for the second consecutive day in light of the country's extension of tighter social distancing measures for two weeks, officials said.
The number of cases in the capital was recorded at 938, 55 fewer than the 993 tally Monday and down 351 compared with a week ago, according to city health officials. Of the total, 903 were local infections and 35 were from overseas.
On Monday, Seoul's daily COVID-19 cases fell below 1,000 for the first time since mid-November, when the nation saw a jump in new infections following the government's "living with COVID-19" campaign implementation that month. Daily cases soared as high as 3,165 on Dec. 14, amid the emergence of the more transmissible omicron variant.
The city's total caseload has risen to 229,801, and its total number of COVID-19 deaths increased by 18 to 1,865.
South Korea has extended the enforcement of toughened virus curbs, including a four-person cap on private gatherings across the nation and a 9 p.m. business hour curfew on cafes and restaurants, for two more weeks until Jan. 16.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Weekend border crosser identified as N. Korean defector: S. Korea's military
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 2nd straight day amid tighter antivirus curbs