Seoul stocks deepen losses late Tue. morning
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks deepened their losses late Tuesday morning, led by losses from institutional sell-offs.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 14.09 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,974.68 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI opened slightly lower in the second session of the year, with investors testing the waters over the global spread of new coronavirus outbreaks.
The key stock index increasingly lost ground in the late morning, tracking general losses in the Asian stock markets, including China and Hong Kong.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.13 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 2.79 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 2.31 percent. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.48 percent.
Among gainers, electric car battery maker LG Chem added 3.07 percent, and steelmaker POSCO increased 1.25 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,195.2 won to the U.S. dollar, down 3.4 won from the previous session's close.
