Moon calls for enhanced containment measures against spread of omicron variant
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday instructed his aides to make utmost efforts to contain the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, as health authorities warned that omicron is likely to soon replace the delta variant as the dominant strain in South Korea.
Moon also called for officials to spare no efforts to provide compensation to small merchants and self-employed people who were hit by the government's imposing of tighter virus curbs.
"The government should make utmost efforts for anti-epidemic measures and medical responses in the wake of the spread of the omicron variant, as well as compensation and support for small merchants," Moon told a Cabinet meeting.
Last November, South Korea eased long-enforced restrictions on private gatherings and business operations as part of efforts to return to normalcy in phases under the "living with COVID-19" scheme.
But daily virus cases had surged to almost 8,000 in mid-December, prompting the government to reimpose tighter virus curbs. Recently, daily cases have showed signs of slowing down.
However, health authorities said omicron could become the dominant strain in South Korea as early as this month. As of Monday, South Korea had confirmed 111 more omicron infections, bringing the total to 1,318.
The toughened rules brought a setback to the government's "living with COVID-19" scheme that targets people's gradual return to normal life, and caused a strong backlash from small merchants and self-employed people.
To ease their suffering, the government has decided to provide COVID-19 damage compensation for the first quarter in advance. Some 550,000 self-employed people will receive 5 million won (US$4,200) each first, with the actual calculations of their financial damage and related compensation to be conducted later.
Moon said South Korea's exports are likely to surpass $700 billion this year, but challenges remain over global disruptions of the supply chain and gains in prices of raw materials.
