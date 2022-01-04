LG Electronics unveils 2022 TV lineup with new 97-inch OLED TV
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday unveiled its 2022 TV lineup that includes the world's biggest OLED TV as the South Korean tech giant seeks to expand its presence in the premium TV market.
The world's largest OLED TV maker said it will debut the world's biggest and smallest OLED TVs -- a 97-inch and a 42-inch -- this year using its upgraded panel OLED evo that offers improved image quality and brightness.
The company also said it will expand the new OLED evo lineup to 11 models of different sizes, compared with three models last year, to better meet customer needs.
"With OLED TVs of premium quality and design unlike any other, we will deliver new experiences to our customers and lead the next-generation TV market," Park Hyoung-sei, head of Home Entertainment at LG, said.
OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, is highlighted by self-illuminating pixels that do not require a separate light source, allowing manufacturers to produce lightweight, thin and flexible display products.
Since it first began to mass-produce OLED TVs in 2013, LG has improved its OLED technology to account for more than 60 percent of the global OLED TV market, the company said.
