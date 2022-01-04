Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The North Korean defector who is presumed to have crossed the tense inter-Korean border to return home last week had received due resettlement support from the South Korean government, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday, amid reports he suffered economic difficulties after his defection.
The man crossed the heavily fortified eastern border into the North over the weekend, about a year after he reached the South, also using an eastern front-line route in November 2020, according to the military.
Following media reports he could have opted to return home due to economic difficulties, a unification ministry official said the government provided due support granted for North Korean defectors settling in the South. The presumed border crosser, in his 30s, is known to have worked as a cleaner here.
"The defector had received overall support for safety, housing, medical care, employment and living in accordance with the North Korean Refugees Protection and Settlement Support Act," the official told reporters on background.
According to government data, at least 30 North Koreans went back to their communist homeland from South Korea in the past decade.
"Such returns stem from various and complex reasons, including yearning for family, and psychological and economic difficulties," the official said. "The government has been continuing efforts to improve our support programs to help them better resettle in the South."
As of 2020, 33,752 North Korean defectors were living in South Korea.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Injunction against 'Snowdrop' dismissed, allowing broadcast of controversial show
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
-
(2nd LD) Weekend border crosser identified as N. Korean defector: S. Korea's military
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 3rd day amid lingering omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends
-
(6th LD) Main opposition campaign leaders offer to resign en masse as Yoon's support drops