F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force

All News 13:50 January 04, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- An F-35A fighter operated by South Korea's Air Force made an emergency landing during a training session Tuesday due to avionic system issues, with its pilot having emerged unscathed, officials said.

The radar-evading jet made the "belly landing" on a runway at an air base in Seosan, 151 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 12:51 p.m. after the issues caused the landing gear to become momentarily dormant, the officials said.

The pilot walked away unscathed, they added.

An F-35A stealth bomber conducts a flying display during the opening ceremony of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) at Seoul Air Base, east of Seoul, on Oct. 15, 2019. (Yonhap)

#fighter jet #emergency landing
