(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 4-5, 9)
By Kang Yoon-seung and Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- An F-35A fighter operated by South Korea's Air Force made an emergency landing during a training session Tuesday due to avionic system issues, with its pilot having emerged unscathed, officials said.
The radar-evading jet made the belly landing on a runway at an air base in Seosan, 151 kilometers south of Seoul, at 12:51 p.m. after the issues caused the landing gear to momentarily malfunction, the officials said.
The pilot walked away unscathed, they added.
Before the landing, the Air Force mobilized a fire engine to apply special foam on the runway, which prevented the jet's fuselage from sustaining any serious damage.
It apparently marks the first known belly landing ever reported since the U.S. began exporting F-35A fighters to foreign countries, an informed military source said.
South Korea's Air Force and the U.S. military plan to initiate a joint investigation into what went wrong with the fighter manufactured by the U.S. defense firm Lockheed Martin.
The Air Force will suspend all of its F-35A fighters pending the probe, the officials said.
It has so far received more than 30 F-35A jets from the United States under a plan to deploy a total of 40 units.
The F-35A is the fighter's air force variant, while the F-35B and F-35C are for marine and aircraft carrier-based operations, respectively.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Injunction against 'Snowdrop' dismissed, allowing broadcast of controversial show
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
-
(2nd LD) Weekend border crosser identified as N. Korean defector: S. Korea's military
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 3rd day amid lingering omicron woes
-
(6th LD) Main opposition campaign leaders offer to resign en masse as Yoon's support drops
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends