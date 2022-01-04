More BTS members released from COVID-19 isolation
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Two more members of the K-pop supergroup BTS -- RM and Jin -- were confirmed to have fully recovered from the new coronavirus and released from isolation Tuesday after Suga, their agency said.
"Members RM and Jin were released from isolation at noon as they were confirmed to have been fully recovered from COVID-19," Big Hit Music said.
"The two showed no serious symptoms of the virus during the isolation period," it added. "Jin had mild symptoms, such as a mild fever at the early stage of treatment at home, but soon fully recovered."
The two members tested positive for the virus on Dec. 25, one day after member Suga received a virus-positive result.
They returned home last month after visiting Los Angeles for large-scale live concerts as members of the group.
All three completed the vaccination process in August, according to the agency.
With their recoveries, BTS will be able to do group activities soon.
The septet is currently taking a long vacation to spend the holiday season with their family members after returning from the U.S.
The group is expected to return to work before the Grammy Awards ceremony on Jan. 31 (local time), where it was nominated for best pop duo or group performance.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Injunction against 'Snowdrop' dismissed, allowing broadcast of controversial show
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
-
(2nd LD) Weekend border crosser identified as N. Korean defector: S. Korea's military
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 3rd day amid lingering omicron woes
-
(6th LD) Main opposition campaign leaders offer to resign en masse as Yoon's support drops
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends