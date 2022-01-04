KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DL 63,800 UP 2,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,700 UP 150
KIA CORP. 83,500 UP 900
SK hynix 128,500 0
Youngpoong 666,000 UP 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,550 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,900 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 207,000 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,200 DN 350
Kogas 38,250 DN 100
Hanwha 31,300 DN 150
BoryungPharm 14,700 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 74,800 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,950 UP 1,400
Shinsegae 254,500 UP 1,500
Nongshim 311,500 DN 4,500
LG Corp. 82,400 UP 1,400
SGBC 75,100 DN 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 142,000 DN 1,500
KAL 29,100 DN 400
Hyosung 92,600 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,390 0
LotteChilsung 132,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,470 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 210,000 DN 500
AmoreG 44,850 DN 150
POSCO 286,500 UP 6,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,560 UP 10
SKC 170,000 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 57,000 UP 3,000
SLCORP 31,700 UP 100
Yuhan 62,200 DN 1,200
LOTTE 29,800 DN 50
SamsungElec 78,700 UP 100
NHIS 12,200 0
GCH Corp 27,150 DN 350
DongwonInd 224,500 DN 1,500
SK Discovery 46,550 UP 200
LS 55,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES101500 UP3900
