DL 63,800 UP 2,400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,700 UP 150

KIA CORP. 83,500 UP 900

SK hynix 128,500 0

Youngpoong 666,000 UP 13,000

HyundaiEng&Const 46,550 UP 400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,900 UP 300

SamsungF&MIns 207,000 UP 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,200 DN 350

Kogas 38,250 DN 100

Hanwha 31,300 DN 150

BoryungPharm 14,700 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 74,800 UP 1,800

HYUNDAI STEEL 42,950 UP 1,400

Shinsegae 254,500 UP 1,500

Nongshim 311,500 DN 4,500

LG Corp. 82,400 UP 1,400

SGBC 75,100 DN 900

POSCO CHEMICAL 142,000 DN 1,500

KAL 29,100 DN 400

Hyosung 92,600 DN 400

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,390 0

LotteChilsung 132,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,470 DN 50

HyundaiMtr 210,000 DN 500

AmoreG 44,850 DN 150

POSCO 286,500 UP 6,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,560 UP 10

SKC 170,000 UP 500

DB INSURANCE 57,000 UP 3,000

SLCORP 31,700 UP 100

Yuhan 62,200 DN 1,200

LOTTE 29,800 DN 50

SamsungElec 78,700 UP 100

NHIS 12,200 0

GCH Corp 27,150 DN 350

DongwonInd 224,500 DN 1,500

SK Discovery 46,550 UP 200

LS 55,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES101500 UP3900

(MORE)