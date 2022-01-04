GC Corp 220,000 DN 4,000

GS E&C 41,500 UP 1,450

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 649,000 DN 1,000

KPIC 184,500 UP 4,000

CJ LOGISTICS 129,000 0

DOOSAN 121,000 DN 2,000

LX INT 27,000 UP 600

DB HiTek 76,800 DN 100

DongkukStlMill 17,150 UP 1,050

CJ 84,000 0

TaihanElecWire 1,795 DN 5

Hyundai M&F INS 24,050 UP 600

Daesang 22,800 DN 250

SKNetworks 4,940 DN 20

ORION Holdings 15,750 0

NEXENTIRE 7,080 UP 130

CHONGKUNDANG 109,000 DN 500

BukwangPharm 12,700 DN 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 128,500 DN 3,000

Daewoong 30,900 DN 150

TaekwangInd 1,097,000 UP 68,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,900 UP 210

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 98,500 UP 1,200

ShinhanGroup 37,600 UP 350

HITEJINRO 30,300 UP 50

KCC 387,500 UP 78,500

SKBP 97,400 DN 1,000

Meritz Financial 48,000 UP 2,500

Hanmi Science 54,400 DN 1,100

SamsungElecMech 192,000 DN 2,500

Hanssem 91,600 DN 1,700

MERITZ SECU 5,290 UP 110

KSOE 98,700 UP 4,700

GS Retail 30,050 DN 150

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,650 UP 100

Ottogi 453,000 UP 1,500

HtlShilla 77,700 DN 500

HyundaiMipoDock 76,100 UP 6,100

IS DONGSEO 45,750 UP 400

S-Oil 90,200 UP 4,300

