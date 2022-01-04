KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GC Corp 220,000 DN 4,000
GS E&C 41,500 UP 1,450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 649,000 DN 1,000
KPIC 184,500 UP 4,000
CJ LOGISTICS 129,000 0
DOOSAN 121,000 DN 2,000
LX INT 27,000 UP 600
DB HiTek 76,800 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 17,150 UP 1,050
CJ 84,000 0
TaihanElecWire 1,795 DN 5
Hyundai M&F INS 24,050 UP 600
Daesang 22,800 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,940 DN 20
ORION Holdings 15,750 0
NEXENTIRE 7,080 UP 130
CHONGKUNDANG 109,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 12,700 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 128,500 DN 3,000
Daewoong 30,900 DN 150
TaekwangInd 1,097,000 UP 68,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,900 UP 210
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 98,500 UP 1,200
ShinhanGroup 37,600 UP 350
HITEJINRO 30,300 UP 50
KCC 387,500 UP 78,500
SKBP 97,400 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 48,000 UP 2,500
Hanmi Science 54,400 DN 1,100
SamsungElecMech 192,000 DN 2,500
Hanssem 91,600 DN 1,700
MERITZ SECU 5,290 UP 110
KSOE 98,700 UP 4,700
GS Retail 30,050 DN 150
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,650 UP 100
Ottogi 453,000 UP 1,500
HtlShilla 77,700 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 76,100 UP 6,100
IS DONGSEO 45,750 UP 400
S-Oil 90,200 UP 4,300
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
Injunction against 'Snowdrop' dismissed, allowing broadcast of controversial show
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
(2nd LD) Weekend border crosser identified as N. Korean defector: S. Korea's military
(LEAD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 3rd day amid lingering omicron woes
(6th LD) Main opposition campaign leaders offer to resign en masse as Yoon's support drops
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends