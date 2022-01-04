Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 January 04, 2022

LG Innotek 349,000 DN 21,500
MS IND 29,850 UP 50
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 220,000 UP 3,000
HMM 27,300 0
HYUNDAI WIA 80,700 UP 200
OCI 106,500 UP 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,700 UP 100
KorZinc 511,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,740 UP 60
KumhoPetrochem 166,500 DN 500
Mobis 255,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,400 UP 800
S-1 72,600 DN 1,200
ZINUS 76,300 DN 1,500
Hanchem 293,000 DN 4,500
DWS 50,000 DN 300
KEPCO 22,000 DN 350
SamsungSecu 44,450 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 11,500 UP 750
SKTelecom 57,200 0
SNT MOTIV 48,000 DN 300
HyundaiElev 40,850 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 156,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,000 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,510 UP 5
Hanon Systems 13,650 UP 200
SK 256,000 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 31,000 DN 1,150
Handsome 36,300 UP 350
Asiana Airlines 19,750 DN 300
COWAY 73,100 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,400 UP 2,000
IBK 10,400 UP 50
DONGSUH 30,150 DN 400
SamsungEng 23,200 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 0
PanOcean 5,580 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 31,200 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 22,200 DN 250
KT 30,100 DN 250
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
