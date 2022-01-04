Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 January 04, 2022

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145500 0
LOTTE TOUR 17,500 DN 250
LG Uplus 13,500 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,800 UP 300
KT&G 78,400 DN 600
DHICO 20,650 DN 300
Doosanfc 47,650 DN 350
LG Display 25,800 UP 1,100
Kangwonland 23,950 DN 250
NAVER 365,500 DN 10,500
Kakao 111,500 DN 3,000
NCsoft 657,000 DN 10,000
KIWOOM 107,000 0
DSME 23,550 UP 600
HDSINFRA 7,160 UP 170
DWEC 5,980 UP 110
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,350 UP 850
CJ CheilJedang 379,500 0
DongwonF&B 193,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 37,600 DN 900
LGH&H 1,102,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 644,000 UP 26,000
KEPCO E&C 84,400 DN 3,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,700 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,300 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 142,000 UP 2,500
Celltrion 194,500 DN 4,000
Huchems 23,100 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 147,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,800 UP 100
KIH 79,700 DN 100
GS 39,550 UP 150
CJ CGV 24,850 DN 300
LIG Nex1 70,900 UP 1,800
Fila Holdings 35,300 DN 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,700 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,050 UP 130
AMOREPACIFIC 166,500 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 23,400 UP 650
(MORE)

