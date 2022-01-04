KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 253,500 UP 5,500
POONGSAN 32,500 UP 800
KBFinancialGroup 56,400 UP 1,100
Hansae 22,050 UP 150
Youngone Corp 44,600 UP 450
CSWIND 66,000 UP 800
GKL 13,250 UP 50
KOLON IND 71,800 UP 300
HanmiPharm 278,000 DN 7,000
BNK Financial Group 8,470 UP 80
emart 150,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY402 00 DN750
KOLMAR KOREA 40,000 DN 200
PIAM 54,200 DN 600
HANJINKAL 60,400 DN 1,800
DoubleUGames 58,700 DN 500
CUCKOO 18,550 DN 200
COSMAX 87,600 UP 300
MANDO 64,900 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 888,000 DN 23,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,650 UP 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,250 UP 450
Netmarble 123,000 DN 4,500
KRAFTON 444,000 DN 16,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54900 UP1300
ORION 102,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,050 UP 200
BGF Retail 142,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 146,500 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 24,650 UP 950
HYOSUNG TNC 530,000 UP 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 578,000 UP 4,000
SKBS 223,500 DN 6,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,000 UP 200
KakaoBank 57,300 DN 1,800
HYBE 337,500 DN 13,000
SK ie technology 158,500 DN 6,000
DL E&C 125,500 UP 3,000
kakaopay 169,000 DN 7,500
SKSQUARE 70,000 UP 3,500
(END)
