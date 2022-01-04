SK Innovation's stake sale in Peruvian gas fields falls through
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co.'s planned sale of its stakes in two Peruvian gas fields to a foreign partner has been canceled amid disapproval from the Peruvian government, a regulatory filing showed Tuesday.
The South Korean refiner said in the regulatory filing that its contract with Argentine energy company, Pluspetrol, to hand over its 17.6 percent stakes in Block 88 and Block 56, located in the Cusco region, has been ended.
"Despite our continued efforts, the contract has inevitably been terminated without completion of the selloff process due to the Peruvian government's position in disapproval of the sale," the company said.
A SK Innovation official declined to comment.
SK Innovation clinched the deal with Pluspetrol in September 2019, in what would have helped the company secure US$1.05 billion in cash.
SK Innovation had said it would use the money to increase investment in other promising energy sectors, like battery and materials areas, and expand its presence in the Asian and North American markets.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Injunction against 'Snowdrop' dismissed, allowing broadcast of controversial show
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
Lee vows no tolerance against Chinese illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
-
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
-
(2nd LD) Weekend border crosser identified as N. Korean defector: S. Korea's military
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 3rd day amid lingering omicron woes
-
(6th LD) Main opposition campaign leaders offer to resign en masse as Yoon's support drops
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force