Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:57 January 05, 2022

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Main opposition party's presidential candidate to unveil campaign overhaul (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate for cram schools, study rooms, study cafes (Segye Times)
-- Court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate for cram schools, study rooms (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Main opposition party's presidential candidate to unveil campaign overhaul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate for cram schools, study rooms (Hankyoreh)
-- Court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate for cram schools, study rooms (Hankook libo)
-- Court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate for cram schools, study rooms (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate for cram schools, study rooms (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- At CES, Samsung unveils a phone, LG two TVs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate (Korea Herald)
-- Candidates suffer from mounting distrust (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!