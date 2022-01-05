(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 5)

The problem does not end with loose guarding. The Moon administration must see if North Korean defectors are living well in the South and if the government provides enough help for them to survive. According to data from the Ministry of Unification, 30 defectors have gone back to North Korea since 2012. The real number is probably even more as the reported number was based on announcements by North Korean media. Some of the defectors who returned to the North were likely recruited as part of its propaganda machine. Others may have returned after carrying out stealthy operations against the South since their defection. But most of them returned because of hardships they faced here.