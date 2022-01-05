Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PPP campaign chief indicates willingness to resign voluntarily

All News 08:20 January 05, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The campaign chief of main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol indicated his willingness to resign voluntarily Wednesday amid widespread speculation Yoon decided to part ways with the veteran politician amid a deepening internal feud.

Kim Chong-in, who has earned the nickname Kingmaker, for helping major parties win key elections, made the remark to Yonhap News Agency, just hours before Yoon announces a new lineup of his campaign with a focus on removing Kim as its chief.

"If our thoughts do not align, we part ways," Kim said in a phone call with Yonhap.

When asked about reports that he was informed of Yoon's plan to dismiss him, Kim said he was not aware.

"If I quit, I quit. There's no such thing as being dismissed," he said.

Meanwhile, Yoon's confidant, PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, announced his departure on Facebook, saying he will quit his posts as party secretary-general and head of a campaign unit.

The opposition campaign has been plagued by factional infighting amid declining support for Yoon in public opinion polls.

This undated file photo shows Kim Chong-in (C), the chief of the main opposition People Power Party's presidential campaign. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#PPP #campaign shakeup
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!