BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- V, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, is about to make it onto the Billboard main singles chart for this week with his individual single "Christmas Tree."
The song will debut at No. 79 on the Hot 100 for this week, Billboard said on its Twitter on Tuesday (U.S. time), with the chart set to be refreshed in a day.
Released on Dec. 24, "Christmas Tree" is a song from the soundtrack of the South Korean TV series "Our Beloved Summer," starring Choi Woo-shik of the Cannes-winning Korean film "Parasite."
The feat will make V the third BTS member to chart an individual single on the Hot 100 after J-hope with "Chicken Noodle Soup" and Suga with "Daechwita" and "Girl of My Dreams."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Injunction against 'Snowdrop' dismissed, allowing broadcast of controversial show
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 3rd day amid lingering omicron woes
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(6th LD) Main opposition campaign leaders offer to resign en masse as Yoon's support drops
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS