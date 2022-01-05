Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. bond yields woes
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, as investors are worried that the rising long-term bond yields in the United States may hasten the Federal Reserve's tapering move.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.68 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,980.56 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Tech heavyweights traded bearish, tracking overnight tech losses on Wall Street.
A continued rise in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields pulled down the tech-laden NASDAQ by 1.33 percent, reminding investors of the U.S. Fed's imminent rate hikes.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.25 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.78 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 3.01 percent, with its rival Kakao dipping 3.14 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,196.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.7 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Injunction against 'Snowdrop' dismissed, allowing broadcast of controversial show
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 3rd day amid lingering omicron woes
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(6th LD) Main opposition campaign leaders offer to resign en masse as Yoon's support drops
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS