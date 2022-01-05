Imported car sales down 24 pct in Dec. amid chip shortages
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported vehicles in South Korea plunged 24 percent in December from a year earlier as chip shortages continued to disrupt vehicle production, an industry association said Wednesday.
The number of newly registered foreign vehicles fell to 23,904 units last month from 31,419 units a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.
"Chip supply issues continued to weigh on vehicle sales last month despite a variety of new models, aggressive marketing and individual consumption tax cuts," KAIDA said.
The bestselling models last month were Mercedes-Benz's E 250 sedan, Lexus ES300h sedan and BMW's 520 sedan, it said.
In December, three German brands -- Audi-Volkswagen Korea, BMW Group Korea and Mercedes-Benz Korea -- sold a combined 16,542 units, down 24 percent from 21,830 the previous year.
German cars accounted for seven out of 10 imported vehicles sold in Asia's fourth-biggest economy last month, KAIDA said.
Three Japanese carmakers -- Honda Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and its independent brand, Lexus -- sold a combined 1,567 units, down 32 percent from 2,314 during the same period.
For the whole of 2021, imported carmakers sold 276,146 autos here, up 0.5 percent from 274,859 units a year earlier.
Import brands accounted for 15.35 percent of the Korean passenger vehicle market in November, down from 18.22 percent a year ago. Their market share for December will be available next month, KAIDA said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Injunction against 'Snowdrop' dismissed, allowing broadcast of controversial show
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 3rd day amid lingering omicron woes
-
(6th LD) Main opposition campaign leaders offer to resign en masse as Yoon's support drops