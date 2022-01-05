Hyundai Heavy signs MOU with U.S. firm for data platform
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, the world's biggest shipbuilder by sales, said Wednesday it has signed a pact with a U.S. data analytics firm for the big data platform business.
At the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas, the South Korean shipbuilder signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Palantir Technologies Inc. to establish a big data platform and a joint venture, the company said in a statement.
"The partnership will substantially improve the competitiveness of the group's core businesses, and it will be an important turning point in innovation of organizational culture," Chung Ki-sun, chief executive officer of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, said in the statement.
Under the MOU, the two companies will jointly build a big data platform for the group's key affiliates related to shipbuilding and offshore engineering, energy, and industrial machinery.
The group will provide the affiliates' process expertise and sales know-how, whereas Palantir will offer software and development personnel, it said.
Once the platform is built, they will create a joint company that specializes in developing and selling big data platform services and commercialize big data solutions from platform construction to operation to global companies, the company said.
