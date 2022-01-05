Seoul stocks down late Wed. morning on U.S. bond yields worries
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning, as investors are worried that the rising long-term bond yields in the United States may hasten the Federal Reserve's tapering move.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 39.84 points, or 1.33 percent, to 2,949.4 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Tech heavyweights traded bearish, tracking overnight tech losses on Wall Street.
A continued rise in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields pulled down the tech-laden NASDAQ by 1.33 percent, reminding investors of the U.S. Fed's imminent rate hikes.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 2.03 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 3.89 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 2.33 percent, with its rival Kakao slumping 4.48 percent. Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 2.59 percent.
Among gainers, leading carmaker Hyundai Motor added 1.67 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,199.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.3 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Injunction against 'Snowdrop' dismissed, allowing broadcast of controversial show
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 3rd day amid lingering omicron woes
-
(6th LD) Main opposition campaign leaders offer to resign en masse as Yoon's support drops