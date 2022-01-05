NSC expresses concerns over N. Korea's suspected missile launch
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential National Security Council (NSC) expressed concerns Wednesday over North Korea's launch of a suspected ballistic missile and called for resuming talks to ease tensions.
National security adviser Suh Hoon presided over the NSC meeting shortly after the North fired the suspected ballistic missile into the East Sea and was briefed by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
"The council members expressed concerns over North Korea's launch at a time when stability of the situation is very necessary at home and abroad," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
The council members also emphasized the need to resume talks with North Korea to ease tensions, it said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Injunction against 'Snowdrop' dismissed, allowing broadcast of controversial show
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
Osstem Implant sues employee for allegedly embezzling 188 bln won
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 3rd day amid lingering omicron woes
-
(6th LD) Main opposition campaign leaders offer to resign en masse as Yoon's support drops