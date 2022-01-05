(LEAD) NSC expresses concerns over N. Korea's suspected missile launch
(ATTN: ADDS details from para 5, photo)
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential National Security Council (NSC) expressed concerns Wednesday over North Korea's launch of a suspected ballistic missile and called for resuming talks to ease tensions.
National security adviser Suh Hoon presided over the NSC meeting shortly after the North fired the suspected ballistic missile into the East Sea and was briefed by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
"The council members expressed concerns over North Korea's launch at a time when stability of the situation is very necessary at home and abroad," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
The council members also emphasized the need to resume talks with North Korea to ease tensions, it said.
The NSC characterized the North's projectile as an "unidentified short-range projectile that is presumed to be a ballistic missile."
Military and intelligence authorities in South Korea and the United States will closely cooperate to analyze details of the North's launch, it said.
South Korea's military said the North fired what appears to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, marking Pyongyang's first show of force this year.
Wednesday's launch came just days after North Korea wrapped up a key party meeting that stressed the importance of boosting its defense capabilities.
However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not issue any particular messages for South Korea or the U.S.
Denuclearization negotiations between the U.S. and the North have remained stalled since the two countries' no-deal Hanoi summit in 2019.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
