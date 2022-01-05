Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 13:06 January 05, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-7 Sunny 20

Incheon 02/-6 Sunny 20

Suwon 03/-7 Sunny 20

Cheongju 03/-6 Sunny 20

Daejeon 04/-7 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 04/-10 Sunny 20

Gangneung 07/-1 Cloudy 40

Jeonju 03/-5 Sunny 20

Gwangju 04/-3 Cloudy 30

Jeju 07/04 Rain 80

Daegu 06/-5 Cloudy 30

Busan 08/-1 Rain 60

