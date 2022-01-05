Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 28 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:01 January 05, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 28 additional COVID-19 cases, including 25 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,360.

Of the new cases, 14 are from the Army, nine from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, two from the Air Force, two from the Marine Corps and one from the Navy.

Currently, 233 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,552 are breakthrough cases.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

