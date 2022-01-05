Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'The Silent Sea' tops Netflix's official weekly chart

All News 14:31 January 05, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean sci-fi horror "The Silent Sea" was the most-viewed non-English TV show over a recent one-week period among those on Netflix, the global video streaming service said Wednesday.

The drama topped Netflix's official weekly chart for non-English TV programs with 47.8 million hours of viewing for the week from Dec. 27-Jan. 2, far outnumbering "The Queen of Flow: Season 2" with 29.5 million hours and "Money Heist: Part 5" with 26.3 million hours.

It marked a remarkable on-week increase in viewership, as it placed third with 22.2 million hours previous week. The eight-part series premiered on Dec. 24.

It is the third Korean-language series that has topped the Netflix's chart for non-English TV shows, following the global sensation "Squid Game" released in September and Yeon Sang-ho's fantasy horror "Hellbound" in November.

Netflix said "The Silent Sea" made the top 10 in the category in 77 countries over the one-week period and topped the list in six nations, including South Korea and Thailand.

Starring Bae Doo-na and Gong Yoo, the latest Netflix original is set on the moon, where a special team is tasked with finding out the secrets of an abandoned research facility, Balhae Base.

This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from "The Silent Sea." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

