S. Korean, U.S. nuclear envoys hold phone call over N. Korea's projectile
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States had phone talks Wednesday over North Korea's latest launch of what is presumed to be a ballistic missile and the allies' response, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his American counterpart, Sung Kim, discussed the issue hours after the North fired a projectile into the East Sea.
"The two sides shared their assessment of what appeared to be a ballistic missile and discussed related measures," the ministry said in a press release without elaborating. "They agreed to continue efforts to resume talks with North Korea on the basis of the robust South Korea-U.S. alliance."
The North shot the missile eastward at around 8:10 a.m. from a site in its northern province of Jagang near China, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
It marked Pyongyang's first projectile launch since it test-launched a new submarine-launched ballistic missile in October.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(LEAD) Vaccine pass enforcement at cram schools, study rooms suspended
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS