KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ LOGISTICS 126,500 DN 2,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,550 DN 150
KIA CORP. 85,900 UP 2,400
Yuhan 61,100 DN 1,100
SLCORP 32,250 UP 550
DOOSAN 123,000 UP 2,000
DL 64,600 UP 800
Hyundai M&F INS 24,950 UP 900
Daesang 22,800 0
SKNetworks 4,865 DN 75
ORION Holdings 15,650 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 17,400 UP 250
TaihanElecWire 1,760 DN 35
NEXENTIRE 7,170 UP 90
CHONGKUNDANG 106,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE 29,650 DN 150
GCH Corp 26,550 DN 600
LotteChilsung 131,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 213,500 UP 3,500
AmoreG 43,800 DN 1,050
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,440 DN 30
POSCO 295,500 UP 9,000
DB INSURANCE 59,300 UP 2,300
SamsungElec 77,400 DN 1,300
NHIS 12,150 DN 50
DongwonInd 222,000 DN 2,500
SK Discovery 46,750 UP 200
LS 54,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES104000 UP2500
GC Corp 210,500 DN 9,500
GS E&C 42,700 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 648,000 DN 1,000
KPIC 187,000 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,490 DN 70
SKC 163,500 DN 6,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,270 DN 120
LG Corp. 81,400 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 138,000 DN 4,000
BoryungPharm 14,400 DN 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 74,500 DN 300
(MORE)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(LEAD) Vaccine pass enforcement at cram schools, study rooms suspended
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS