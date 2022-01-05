HYUNDAI STEEL 44,400 UP 1,450

Shinsegae 253,500 DN 1,000

Nongshim 309,500 DN 2,000

SGBC 73,000 DN 2,100

Hyosung 93,500 UP 900

LX INT 26,350 DN 650

SK hynix 125,500 DN 3,000

Youngpoong 656,000 DN 10,000

HyundaiEng&Const 46,700 UP 150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,450 UP 550

SamsungF&MIns 210,500 UP 3,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,500 DN 700

Kogas 37,950 DN 300

Hanwha 31,000 DN 300

DB HiTek 74,400 DN 2,400

CJ 82,900 DN 1,100

KCC 389,000 UP 1,500

SKBP 95,400 DN 2,000

BukwangPharm 12,350 DN 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 123,500 DN 5,000

Daewoong 30,100 DN 800

TaekwangInd 1,123,000 UP 26,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,250 UP 350

KAL 28,900 DN 200

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 97,800 DN 700

ShinhanGroup 37,500 DN 100

HITEJINRO 29,900 DN 400

Hanmi Science 52,700 DN 1,700

SamsungElecMech 190,000 DN 2,000

Hanssem 90,300 DN 1,300

MERITZ SECU 5,290 0

KSOE 98,400 DN 300

GS Retail 29,750 DN 300

Ottogi 448,000 DN 5,000

HtlShilla 76,900 DN 800

SamsungHvyInd 5,780 UP 40

HyundaiMipoDock 79,800 UP 3,700

IS DONGSEO 44,450 DN 1,300

S-Oil 90,200 0

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,000 DN 650

(MORE)