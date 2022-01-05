KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,400 UP 1,450
Shinsegae 253,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 309,500 DN 2,000
SGBC 73,000 DN 2,100
Hyosung 93,500 UP 900
LX INT 26,350 DN 650
SK hynix 125,500 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 656,000 DN 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,700 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,450 UP 550
SamsungF&MIns 210,500 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,500 DN 700
Kogas 37,950 DN 300
Hanwha 31,000 DN 300
DB HiTek 74,400 DN 2,400
CJ 82,900 DN 1,100
KCC 389,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 95,400 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 12,350 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 123,500 DN 5,000
Daewoong 30,100 DN 800
TaekwangInd 1,123,000 UP 26,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,250 UP 350
KAL 28,900 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 97,800 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 37,500 DN 100
HITEJINRO 29,900 DN 400
Hanmi Science 52,700 DN 1,700
SamsungElecMech 190,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 90,300 DN 1,300
MERITZ SECU 5,290 0
KSOE 98,400 DN 300
GS Retail 29,750 DN 300
Ottogi 448,000 DN 5,000
HtlShilla 76,900 DN 800
SamsungHvyInd 5,780 UP 40
HyundaiMipoDock 79,800 UP 3,700
IS DONGSEO 44,450 DN 1,300
S-Oil 90,200 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,000 DN 650
