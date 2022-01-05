KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 347,000 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,100 DN 600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 219,500 DN 500
HMM 27,450 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 81,600 UP 900
MS IND 29,700 DN 150
ZINUS 75,300 DN 1,000
KorZinc 503,000 DN 8,000
KumhoPetrochem 166,500 0
Mobis 257,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,900 UP 500
S-1 72,300 DN 300
OCI 104,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO 21,800 DN 200
SamsungSecu 44,200 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 11,750 UP 250
DWS 52,400 UP 2,400
SKTelecom 58,300 UP 1,100
SNT MOTIV 47,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 41,050 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,400 DN 1,000
Hanchem 288,000 DN 5,000
SAMSUNG SDS 153,000 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,550 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 4,510 0
Hanon Systems 13,500 DN 150
SK 251,500 DN 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 29,700 DN 1,300
Handsome 36,100 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 19,500 DN 250
COWAY 72,500 DN 600
IBK 10,450 UP 50
DONGSUH 29,900 DN 250
SamsungEng 23,150 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 0
PanOcean 5,610 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 31,800 UP 600
CheilWorldwide 22,700 UP 500
KT 30,800 UP 700
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL142000 DN3500
