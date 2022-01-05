KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,300 DN 200
LG Uplus 13,600 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,700 UP 900
KT&G 78,500 UP 100
DHICO 20,750 UP 100
Doosanfc 47,600 DN 50
LG Display 24,300 DN 1,500
Kangwonland 24,000 UP 50
NAVER 355,000 DN 10,500
Kakao 105,500 DN 6,000
NCsoft 625,000 DN 32,000
KIWOOM 106,000 DN 1,000
DSME 23,600 UP 50
HDSINFRA 7,280 UP 120
DWEC 5,980 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,200 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 378,000 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 191,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 36,800 DN 800
LGH&H 1,075,000 DN 27,000
LGCHEM 664,000 UP 20,000
KEPCO E&C 78,600 DN 5,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,600 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,350 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 138,500 DN 3,500
Celltrion 187,500 DN 7,000
Huchems 23,000 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 144,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,900 DN 900
KIH 78,900 DN 800
GS 39,550 0
CJ CGV 24,350 DN 500
LIG Nex1 67,600 DN 3,300
Fila Holdings 35,250 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,000 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 3,150 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 162,000 DN 4,500
FOOSUNG 22,100 DN 1,300
SK Innovation 251,000 DN 2,500
(MORE)
