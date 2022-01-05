POONGSAN 32,250 DN 250

KBFinancialGroup 56,600 UP 200

Hansae 22,150 UP 100

Youngone Corp 46,050 UP 1,450

CSWIND 63,700 DN 2,300

GKL 13,050 DN 200

KOLON IND 70,800 DN 1,000

HanmiPharm 272,500 DN 5,500

Meritz Financial 47,000 DN 1,000

BNK Financial Group 8,550 UP 80

emart 149,500 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY399 00 DN300

KOLMAR KOREA 39,050 DN 950

PIAM 52,800 DN 1,400

HANJINKAL 58,500 DN 1,900

DoubleUGames 57,100 DN 1,600

CUCKOO 18,500 DN 50

COSMAX 84,900 DN 2,700

MANDO 65,900 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 861,000 DN 27,000

Doosan Bobcat 42,700 UP 1,050

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,550 DN 700

Netmarble 118,000 DN 5,000

KRAFTON 417,000 DN 27,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S55500 UP600

ORION 102,500 0

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,850 DN 200

BGF Retail 139,500 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 144,500 DN 2,000

HDC-OP 24,550 DN 100

HYOSUNG TNC 551,000 UP 21,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 572,000 DN 6,000

SKBS 216,500 DN 7,000

WooriFinancialGroup 13,050 UP 50

KakaoBank 55,600 DN 1,700

HYBE 314,000 DN 23,500

SK ie technology 152,500 DN 6,000

DL E&C 126,000 UP 500

kakaopay 158,000 DN 11,000

SKSQUARE 67,600 DN 2,400

(END)