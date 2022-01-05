Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 January 05, 2022

POONGSAN 32,250 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 56,600 UP 200
Hansae 22,150 UP 100
Youngone Corp 46,050 UP 1,450
CSWIND 63,700 DN 2,300
GKL 13,050 DN 200
KOLON IND 70,800 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 272,500 DN 5,500
Meritz Financial 47,000 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 8,550 UP 80
emart 149,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY399 00 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 39,050 DN 950
PIAM 52,800 DN 1,400
HANJINKAL 58,500 DN 1,900
DoubleUGames 57,100 DN 1,600
CUCKOO 18,500 DN 50
COSMAX 84,900 DN 2,700
MANDO 65,900 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 861,000 DN 27,000
Doosan Bobcat 42,700 UP 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,550 DN 700
Netmarble 118,000 DN 5,000
KRAFTON 417,000 DN 27,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S55500 UP600
ORION 102,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,850 DN 200
BGF Retail 139,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 144,500 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 24,550 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 551,000 UP 21,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 572,000 DN 6,000
SKBS 216,500 DN 7,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,050 UP 50
KakaoBank 55,600 DN 1,700
HYBE 314,000 DN 23,500
SK ie technology 152,500 DN 6,000
DL E&C 126,000 UP 500
kakaopay 158,000 DN 11,000
SKSQUARE 67,600 DN 2,400
(END)

