Seoul urges N. Korea to respond to calls for dialogue following projectile launch
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry on Wednesday urged North Korea to respond to calls for dialogue after the North launched what appears to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea in its latest show of force.
The North fired the missile at around 8:10 a.m. from the northern province of Jagang where it claimed to have fired a hypersonic missile in September last year, according to the South Korean military.
The missile launch came hours before President Moon Jae-in attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a railway at an inter-Korean border town of Goseong. Relinking cross-border roads and railways was one of key agreements reached during a 2018 summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"We will keep the situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula under stable control while continuing efforts to ... improve inter-Korean relations to an irrevocable level by resuming dialogue and cooperation," the ministry said in a press statement. "We urge North Korea to sincerely respond to our efforts to make peace and cooperation through dialogue."
At the groundbreaking ceremony, Moon also said the two Koreas should not give up on dialogue to fundamentally overcome concerns stemming from the North's missile launches such as the latest one.
Wednesday's firing came less than a week after North Korea wrapped up a key party meeting during which Pyongyang vowed to continue bolstering its military capabilities with "the international situation getting instable day after day."
The North has remained unresponsive to calls for dialogue after its 2019 Hanoi summit with the United States collapsed without a deal, demanding Washington first retract what it calls "double standards" and "hostile policy" against its regime.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(LEAD) Vaccine pass enforcement at cram schools, study rooms suspended
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS