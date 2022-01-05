Parliamentary advisory panel recommends expulsion of 3 lawmakers for misconduct
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- A parliamentary ethics advisory panel decided Wednesday to recommend the National Assembly expel three lawmakers for misconduct, including Rep. Youn Mee-hyang accused of embezzling funds raised for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.
Rep. Park Duk-hyum of the main opposition People Power Party was referred to the ethics committee over allegations of helping his family-run company win a lucrative construction order from an institution subject to his audit.
In addition, Rep. Lee Sang-jik was referred to the committee for failing to sell off or put under blind trust shares that his children held of the budget airline Eastar Jet. Lee is the founder of the low-cost air carrier.
It remains unclear, however, whether the three lawmakers will ultimately be expelled as the level of disciplinary measures against them can be reduced or rejected as the recommendation goes through the ethics committee and a plenary session of the Assembly.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(LEAD) Vaccine pass enforcement at cram schools, study rooms suspended
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS