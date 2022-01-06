(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 chart
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
-
Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Vaccine pass enforcement at cram schools, study rooms suspended