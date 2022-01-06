Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon says he'll change, gambles on 'separation' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't appeals vaccine pass ruling, leading to clash between state authority, basic rights (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon pledges to 'return to roots' (Donga llbo)

-- N. Korea test-fires ballistic missile in 1st belligerence of new year (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N.K. fires presumed ballistic missile, Moon urges dialogue (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea fires ballistic missile in East Sea before Moon's cross border cooperation promotion event (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N.K. engages in ballistic missile belligerence in East Sea (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon chooses 'my way' two months before presidential election (Hankyoreh)

-- Disease control policy falters over vaccine pass complaints (Hankook libo)

-- Hyundai Motor chief announces 'metamobility' era at CES (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'I'll start again under new image,' Yoon says (Korea Economic Daily)

