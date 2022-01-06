(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 6)

Yoon's obviously worried about the dramatic plunge in his ratings from No. 1 to third place among presidential contenders. We believe he is now going in the right direction. His past remarks made voters wonder if Yoon, a former prosecutor general, really has the political leadership required of an aspirant to the presidency. He only talked about the past, showed insensitivity to public sentiment, and took action belatedly. Yoon was also attacked for adhering to advice from a precious few surrounding him. His appointment style cherishing loyalty over ability was a black mark.